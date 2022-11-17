Aug. 26, 1936 – Nov. 14, 2022

BARABOO—Gene Alan Clingman, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital.

Gene was born on August 26, 1936 in Greenfield Township, the son of William and Mary Belle (Morley) Clingman. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1954, and started his employment at Industrial Coils in 1955, a career he held for 47 years, retiring in 2002 as Chief Engineer. During his employment he attended classes at the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo Campus.

Gene enlisted in the Army National Guard and was activated for the Berlin Crisis in 1960, and was sent to Fort Lewis, WA. On June 10, 1972 he married Suzanne Jones. They were married for 47 years. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2021.

Gene was a proud member of the Baraboo community. He was a City Alderman from 1981 to 1985. While on the city council, he was appointed to the Community Development Authority, Airport Commission, and the Library Board, serving on each for over 20 years. Gene also served on the Board of Trustees at St. Clare Hospital in 1981. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 26 and BPOE No. 688. His life-long love of aeronautics culminated in obtaining his small plane pilots license.

In his later years, Gene enjoyed wintering in Mesa, AZ where he and Sue met many wonderful new friends. He also enjoyed playing solitaire, watching Wheel of Fortune and especially the lively discussions at men’s coffee hour at various local venues.

Gene is survived by his children and their spouses: Steven Clingman, Phillip Clingman, Abby (David) Weigel, Carl (Beth) Clingman, Marianne (Rob) Bovy and Jane (Mark) Nachreiner; stepchildren: Scot (Susan) Jones and Tammy Mathews; along with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is further survived by sisters-in-laws: Mary Troxel and Cherrie Brown.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by sons, William, Chad and Vincent; sister, Ismay Keepers; brothers, Edwin, Wilber “Dean” and Harvey Clingman; brother-in-laws, Terry, Tom and Tim Brown.

Per Gene’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Clare Hospital and St. Clare Meadows-Memory Care Lane for the excellent and loving care they provided to Gene; and Pastor Karen Hofstad for her comforting visits. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.