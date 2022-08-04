Dec. 13, 1943—July 23, 2022

JANESVILLE—Gene Alan Fry, age 78 of Janesville, WI, passed away on July 23, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born December 13, 1943, in Mauston, to Marvin and Ruth (Pfaff) Fry. Gene was a graduate of Necedah High School in 1962. He married Jeanine (Johnson) on May 20, 1972, in Janesville, WI.

Gene was employed by Wisconsin Bell/AT&T where he retired in 2005 after 37 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, mounting antlers for his family and friends and working on his hunting land in Necedah. Gene loved to play pool and was president of the pool league in his younger years. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, working on daily crossword and Sudoku puzzles. Gene enjoyed woodworking and had helped out on many Habitat for Humanity homes around the Janesville area for several years after he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanine; son, Timothy (Amy) Fry; daughter, Wendy (Josh) Sommers; grandchildren: Alexie, Brook and Cody Fry, Keegan and Peirson Sommers; sister, Janice (Donald) Marsh; nieces: Julie (Scot) Thoreson and Diane (Randy) Waddell; as well as great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Myron Fry; and his uncle, Wilbur Alexander.

A visitation will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Jerry Amstutz. Burial services will be in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, WI, on Sunday August 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. where military graveside rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice in Janesville, or a Veteran charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.