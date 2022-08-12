Gene R. Rueckert

Feb. 11, 1941—Aug. 8, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Gene Ronald Rueckert, age 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam.

Gene was born on February 11, 1941, the son of Edwin and Della (Kunz) Rueckert. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Gene was united in marriage to Judith Sauer on October 7, 1965 at Trinity Church-United Methodist in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed gardening and in his younger years, boating and fishing with his family.

Reserved in his nature, yet extremely social, Gene loved talking with people, especially over a beer, and even appreciated trips to the grocery store to interact with others. He watched the news and read the Daily Citizen every day, and spent his time inside watching old westerns, Judge Judy, and “wrastling”.

Gene is survived by his children: David (Penny) Rueckert, Dan (Sandy) Rueckert, Gina (Bruce) Kerbel, and Michelle Rueckert; grandchildren: Adam, Nicole, and Clarissa; great-grandchildren: Landon and Riley; mother of his children, Judith Rueckert; brother, Dennis Rueckert; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Schmid and Hazel Scott; brothers, Donald and Jack Rueckert; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Gene will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Trinity Church – United Methodist, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Taylor officiating. Military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.