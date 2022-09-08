June 24, 1942—Sept. 1, 2022

NEW LISBON—Geneva C. Jacob, age 80, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. Geneva was the daughter of Earl A. and Catherine F. (Pax) Hoyt and was born on June 24, 1942, in Menomine, WI. Geneva was raised in the Menomine area and attended school there. She later moved to Racine, WI where she met her husband, Howard Jacob.

Howard and Geneva were united in marriage on September 24, 1960, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia, WI. After marriage they continued to live in Caledonia and Geneva worked for Pittsburgh Paint, later retiring in 1990. After retirement they moved to their home near Castle Rock Lake and have resided here since. Howard later passed in October of 2017.

Geneva was a huge fan of Brett Favre and loved the Packers. She enjoyed going to the taverns to sign up for football pools and of course had to enjoy some pull tabs while she was there. She especially loved her two dogs, Lady and Bella.

Geneva is survived by her three daughters: Brenda Jacob of Mauston, Julie Stuedemann of Caledonia, and Kristine Cattle of New Lisbon; and by seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard, five brothers and four sisters.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Inurnment will take place in the West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.