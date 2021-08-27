Genrich, Steven Ross

PORTAGE – Steven Ross Genrich, age 61, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Steve was born on Oct. 7, 1959, in Portage, Wis., the son of Martin and Barbara (Klocko) Genrich. He graduated from Portage Turner High School in 1978. Steve loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed snowmobiling, mudding, pickup trucks and farm equipment. Steve raced lawn mowers and participated in demolition derbies. He was an avid Packers fan, and always cared for all animals. Steve loved spending time with his daughters.

He is survived by his three daughters, Kristen Griffey and her daughters, Maci and Ava, Stevie (Ben) Brimmer and their daughter, Payton, and Ashley Farr; his father, Marty (JoAnne) Genrich; his sister, Sandy (Kevin) Solterman; his stepfather, Cary Lalor; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barb; and his grandparents, Ross and Joyce Genrich, and Arlene and Walter Klocko.

Per Steve's wishes, a private family service will be held at the family farm.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.