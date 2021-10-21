Gensmer, Richard Paul

BROOMFIELD, Colo.—Richard Paul Gensmer died of mesothelioma on Oct. 9, 2021, at his home at Anthem Ranch in Broomfield, Colo. He was diagnosed with mesothelioma in May of 2020 and went through several rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Ultimately, neither treatment fully cured him. The mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos when he was in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the engine room of the USS Warrington, a destroyer dating back to World War II. He was in the service from 1964 to 1968, and his ship was sent to Vietnam in 1966-1967. Dick was also part of the Brown Water Navy and served in patrol boats (PBRs) on the rivers of Vietnam.
“Dick,” as he was known to his friends, was born May 8, 1946, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Although he moved around as a small child, he largely grew up in Horicon, Wis., where he made lifelong friends. He had fond memories of his time there and spent many happy hours camping and fishing on the marsh. During high school he was on the wrestling, football, and tennis teams. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1964.
After leaving the service, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As part of his lifelong love of science, he earned a bachelor’s degree in geology. At the University of Wisconsin, he met Linda Rogers, and they were married in 1973. He and Linda moved to Illinois, and while there he earned a Master of Science in geochemistry from Northern Illinois University.
Upon graduation from NIU in 1978, Dick and Linda moved to Littleton, Colo. He was the division engineer for Noble Drilling. In 1983 their daughter, Kristi, was born, and in 1985 they had a son named Steven.
In 1990 the family moved to Sugar Land, Texas. Dick changed careers and became an assessor for Lloyd’s Register, Quality Assurance, Ltd. By the time he retired in 2007, he had risen to the position of Operations Manager for the Western Hemisphere.
After retirement, Dick and Linda moved back to Colorado and purchased a house in the Anthem Ranch community in Broomfield, Colo. Dick joined many clubs and served on multiple committees within the community, including the board of directors, and received an award for his service. He and Linda enjoyed traveling in retirement and took multiple trips to Europe, including one to Ireland that was one of his favorite experiences.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Gensmer and Kathleen Gensmer Bascombe; and one of his sisters, Debbie Miller of Utah. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gensmer; children, Kristi Gensmer and Steven Gensmer; and a granddaughter, Nia Martorano. He is also survived by five sisters, Mary (Kevin) Kuzdas of Middleton, Ann Peters, who currently lives in Budapest, Hungary, Sue (Paul) Marquardt of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Sandy (Eugene) Rossing of Horicon and Heidi (Barry) Lueck of Madison; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In his honor, a ceremony with military honors will take place at FORT LOGAN NATIONAL CEMETERY in Denver on Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, which will be held at the ASPEN LODGE at Anthem Ranch, 16151 Lowell Blvd., Broomfield, CO 80023.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up two tributes. If you would like, please donate to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation: https://curemeso.salsalabs.org/tributepages/p/inmemoryofrichardgensmer-2/index.html.
Another tribute has been set up at the Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum. Please make checks out to the Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum and indicate that it is for the Richard Gensmer Memorial. Mail it to the museum at 12 Garden Center, Broomfield, CO 80020.
