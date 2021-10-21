Gensmer, Richard Paul

BROOMFIELD, Colo.—Richard Paul Gensmer died of mesothelioma on Oct. 9, 2021, at his home at Anthem Ranch in Broomfield, Colo. He was diagnosed with mesothelioma in May of 2020 and went through several rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Ultimately, neither treatment fully cured him. The mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos when he was in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the engine room of the USS Warrington, a destroyer dating back to World War II. He was in the service from 1964 to 1968, and his ship was sent to Vietnam in 1966-1967. Dick was also part of the Brown Water Navy and served in patrol boats (PBRs) on the rivers of Vietnam.

“Dick,” as he was known to his friends, was born May 8, 1946, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Although he moved around as a small child, he largely grew up in Horicon, Wis., where he made lifelong friends. He had fond memories of his time there and spent many happy hours camping and fishing on the marsh. During high school he was on the wrestling, football, and tennis teams. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1964.