Gentry, Billy

WAUPUN - Billy Gentry, 78, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Funeral services for Billy Gentry will be held Monday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Rich Biermann officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)