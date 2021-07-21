 Skip to main content
Gentry, Billy
Gentry, Billy

WAUPUN - Billy Gentry, 78, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Funeral services for Billy Gentry will be held Monday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Rich Biermann officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.

