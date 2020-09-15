Gentz, Barbara Rae

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Barbara Rae Gentz, 64, of Waupun, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Barb was born June 27, 1956, in Hustisford, Wis., to Roland and Madelene Arneson Gentz. In 1974 she graduated from Horicon High School. Barb was a hardworking individual who started at the bottom and worked her way up to the top at every job. She was the first female barber in the Watertown and Oconomowoc areas. She worked at Wells Fargo's financial office in Beaver Dam. Barb had a strong religious faith. She loved her kids and grandkids dearly. She always attended her grandchildren's events. Barb enjoyed campfires, sports, and all the simple things in life.

Barb is survived by her children, Tony (Spring) Checki of Waupun, Matthew Checki of Horicon, Megan (Ryan) Quiring of Waupun, and Casey (Sam) Sell of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren, Joe, Callista, and Amaya Checki, Ellie and Dane Wachter, and Vienna Quiring; a brother, Greg Gentz; a sister, Joan Tillou; and many nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Randy Gentz.