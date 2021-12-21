Gentz, Donald M.

OAK GROVE - Donald M. Gentz, 88, of the township of Oak Grove, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Donald was born the son of Albert and Elizabeth (Butterbrodt) Gentz on Jan. 29, 1933, in the township of Oak Grove. He was baptized on Feb. 19, 1933, and later confirmed on March 30, 1947, all at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Grove. Don attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and later attended Juneau High School. He was married to Eileen N. Uttech on Oct. 15, 1955, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon, Wis. Don was a lifelong farmer in the town of Oak Grove and a salesman for Dairyland Seed.

Don was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and formerly a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Dodge County Fair Association. Don was an avid bowler, enjoyed hunting and playing softball. He enjoyed watching the Packers and playing sheepshead. Don enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.