Gentz, Joyce R.

BEAVER DAM—Joyce R. Gentz, 89, of Beaver Dam went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Hillside Manor.

A visitation for Joyce will be held on Friday, Sept.18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will be begin 11 a.m. with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Zum Kripplein Christi, township of Herman, Wis.

Joyce Rita was born the daughter of John and Stella (Kachelske) Wrzesinske on Feb. 28, 1931 in Beaver Dam, Wis. On May 17, 1950, she was united in marriage with Roy G. Gentz at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. Roy was blessed to find his “million dollar gal” at the five and dime store. Together, Joyce and Roy enjoyed running Gentz’s Apple Picnic Nut Farm throughout the years.

Joyce was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where she also devoted her time as a member of the Ladies Aid, Friendship League and the OWLS. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, traveling and especially playing cards. She belonged to several card clubs and enjoyed being a member of the Pomeranian Club. Mostly, Joyce was a loving mother, grandma and great grandma.