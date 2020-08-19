Genz, Carol Markgraf

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELOIT - Carol Markgraf Genz became an angel in heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was the second daughter born to Clarence and Maxine (Crouch) Markgraf on July 6, 1936. Carol upon her death was 84 years of age. She was born on the farm located in Glendale Township, Monroe County, Wis. Her early years were spent on the farm until the untimely death of her mother in June of 1942. Then the family became rental farmers and moved frequently until her high school years.

Carol attended various elementary rural schools, a graduate of Elroy High School, attended Juneau County Teachers College to receive a two-year teaching certificate, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to receive her Bachelor of Education Degree with an English Teaching Minor, and Minors in Science and Fine Arts. Teaching positions held were in Turner Township-Beloit, City of Beloit and Juneau County. Her life was spent as a writer, model, mother, landlord, teacher and a worldwide traveler. She held a real Estate Broker's license, was a small business counselor, and a Notary Public.