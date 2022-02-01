Georg Fuhrer

Georg was born on May 9, 1949, in Ober Merlen, Germany, son of Kenneth and Annalore (Fuhrer) Rohde. He entered into service with the U.S. Army and served from 1967-1972. Georg was united in marriage to Darlene Oppermann on January 9, 1999, at Old Red Mill in Waupaca. He was a passionate mechanic, loved motorcycles and airplanes throughout his life. Georg had countless lifelong friends throughout the years. He was the type of man that could walk into a store and spend an hour talking to a stranger. Georg enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing and westerns.