Georg Fuhrer

BEAVER DAM—Georg Bruno Fuhrer, age 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, January, 28, 2022, at his home.
Georg was born on May 9, 1949, in Ober Merlen, Germany, son of Kenneth and Annalore (Fuhrer) Rohde. He entered into service with the U.S. Army and served from 1967-1972. Georg was united in marriage to Darlene Oppermann on January 9, 1999, at Old Red Mill in Waupaca. He was a passionate mechanic, loved motorcycles and airplanes throughout his life. Georg had countless lifelong friends throughout the years. He was the type of man that could walk into a store and spend an hour talking to a stranger. Georg enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing and westerns.
Georg is survived by his wife Darlene Fuhrer of Beaver Dam; daughters: Dusty Nielsen, Antonia Fuhrer, Amanda Fuhrer and Chelsea Fuhrer; sons: Kenneth Fuhrer and Ian Fuhrer; grandchildren: Lucas Fuhrer, Lily Fuhrer, Kasandra (John)Vestal, Dustin (Kassie) Fuhrer, Cheyenne (Joey) Schiller, Rhiannon Fuhrer, Lisa Fuhrer, Franklin Fuhrer, Alexas Sinkiawic, Cherokee Edwards, Jordan Fuhrer, Billy Fuhrer, Tianna Owens, India Hidde, Mason Hidde, Jacob Smith, Sadie Primm and Tayson Primm; many great grandchildren; sisters: Marianne (Bill) Hollister, Jo Vessekuil; brother, James Rohde; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Annalore Rohde (Fuhrer) ; sister, Liane Vanderhei and sister-in-law, Lori Rohde.
Visitation for Georg will be held from 11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun, WI 53963.A celebration of Georg’s life will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Kohls Funeral Home with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Kohls Community Funeral Home
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)