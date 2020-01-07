George Bomkamp, 72, Beaver Dam
George Bomkamp, 72, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - George A. Bomkamp, 72, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Muscoda, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was born on Jan. 27, 1947, in Muscoda, the son of Albert and Margaret (Wilcox) Bomkamp. George graduated from Riverdale High School in 1965. George married Carlotta ‘Squeak’ Gutweiler in 1970. He worked at H&R Block in Beaver Dam. George loved to fish and take drives in the country. He lovingly referred to himself as, ‘The Honorable George A. Bomkamp,’ while harassing his friends.

George is survived by two sons, Tim Bomkamp of Odessa, Texas, Tad (Ashley Hanson) Bomkamp of Muscoda; sister Ginger (Kiyoshi) Charlton of Salinas, Calif.; many other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents, former wife Squeak, and sister Georgia.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and at Wolfy’s Irish Inn in Muscoda starting at 5:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in Beaver Dam at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

