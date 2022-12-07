Oct. 7, 1938—Dec. 2, 2022

POYNETTE—George David Blanchard, Jr., “Doc”, 84, of Poynette, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born October 7, 1938 in Eau Claire, the son of George, Sr. and Doris (Johnson) Blanchard.

He graduated from Poynette High School, attended UW Platteville and worked at GTE Madison/Sun Prairie for 33 years and Del Monte for 10 years until his retirement.

He enjoyed INDY and NASCAR and loved watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He also enjoyed playing golf, pool, and reading a good book. He was known for making the “best ever” potato salad.

Survivors include wife, Ellie; daughters: Terri (Tom) Hotmar, Pam Blanchard (Dan Bavinck), Cathy (Brian) Nelson; son, Mike Blanchard (Darcy Brown); stepchildren: Sheri (Joe) and Gaylon (Laurie); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings: Tom (Florence) Blanchard, Stephanie Shaw, and Karin Haubner. He is further survived by his “other” kids; the Nelsons, Kings, Cartys, Sligurslids, and Pudge. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Mary, grandson, Mitchel Blanchard, and brother-in-law, Ron Shaw.

A celebration of David’s life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the Arlington Inn in Arlington, WI. Please wear casual attire or your favorite sports apparel. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.