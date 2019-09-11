SAUK CITY—George David Mangus, Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic after a brief illness.
George, son of George D. Mangus, Sr. and Pearle (Richardson) Mangus, was born in Roaring Spring, Pa. on Aug. 5, 1944. George graduated from high school in Tonawanda, N.Y., and attended college in Buffalo before joining the Air Force. After his military service, George settled in Madison where he had a fix-it shop and worked as a building manager. He then owned and operated Merry Mac’s Campground in Merrimac. In his later years, he lived in Baraboo and Sauk City working as a self-employed handy-man.
George is survived by his daughter, Sarah Flynn of Pewaukee; son, David, and son, Christopher, both of Sauk City; granddaughters, Maya and Ellie Flynn; sisters, Linda Mangus of North Tonawanda, N.Y., Sally (Brian) Singer of Kenmore, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Marge Mangus of The Villages, Fla.; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl Mangus, and brothers-in-law, David Bonar and Kevin Lindsay.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s CICU and hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care.
A private family remembrance will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity Wisconsin River Area.
