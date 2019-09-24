PARDEEVILLE - George E. Schepp, 82, of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Madison.
Memorial services with full military honors will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Salemville with Rev. Frank Rose officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service at the Kingston American Legion Hall. He will be laid to rest at Salemville Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
