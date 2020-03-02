George H. Strohbusch Sr., 82, Waupun

WAUPUN - George H. Strohbusch Sr., 82, of Waupun and formally of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Visitation for George will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Salem Lowell Campus. A funeral service will follow at the church in Lowell with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will take place at the Lowell Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Lowell V.F.W post 230.

George was born the son of William C. and Vivian E. (Buckhus) Strohbusch on November 15, 1937, in Beaver Dam. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he served in the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Yvonne "Toby" Schmitt on July 25, 1992, at the Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Lowell. George retired from John Deere after 30 years of employment.

George was a member of Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Lowell. He enjoyed making crafts and watching the Green Bay Packers. George loved the water whether he was fishing or on his pontoon boat. Most of all George loved his family and grandchildren.