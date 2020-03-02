George H. Strohbusch Sr., 82, Waupun

WAUPUN - George H. Strohbusch Sr., 82, of Waupun and formally of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Waupun Memorial Hospital.
Visitation for George will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Salem Lowell Campus. A funeral service will follow at the church in Lowell with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will take place at the Lowell Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Lowell V.F.W post 230.
George was born the son of William C. and Vivian E. (Buckhus) Strohbusch on November 15, 1937, in Beaver Dam. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he served in the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Yvonne "Toby" Schmitt on July 25, 1992, at the Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Lowell. George retired from John Deere after 30 years of employment.
You have free articles remaining.
George was a member of Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Lowell. He enjoyed making crafts and watching the Green Bay Packers. George loved the water whether he was fishing or on his pontoon boat. Most of all George loved his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his 2 children; Nona (Dan) Wondra of LeRoy and George H. "Butch" Strohbusch Jr. of Texas, 5 grandchildren; Angie Meyer, Mandy Hurt, Todd (Amy) Hintz, Nicholas Hintz and Chelse (Brandon) Lindley, 11 great-grandchildren; Matthew, Brittany, Clay, Olivia, Haley, Adam, Natalie, Lydia, Brieanna, Luella and Teagan, 2 great-great-grandchildren; Case and Nautica, 10 stepchildren; John (Sandra) Schmitt, Bonnie (Kenneth) Guenther, Susan (Gerald) Ebert, Nancy Hussli, Roy (Christine) Schmitt, Frieda Kern, Cynthia Kadinger, Marilea (Patrick) Groves, Gina (Andrew) Oemig, and Leon (Annette) Schmitt Jr., his dog Lady, and his sister Maureen "Cookie" (Joe Masche) Lookman of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Toby, brother Donald and 2 sisters; Beverly Bath and Janice Diels.
A special thank you to Agnesian, Dr. Sharda, nurse Dana, St. Croix Hospice, Heather and Hannah and the staff at Prairie Ridge in Waupun.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)