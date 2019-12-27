George Hook, 91, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - George L. Hook, age 91, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Land O’ Lakes, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Center in Beaver Dam.
George was born on Aug. 22, 1928, to William and Harriet (Wheeler) Hook in Lodi. He was a 1947 graduate of Lodi High School where he has high honors in running track. After school he joined the US Army in 1947. George was united in marriage to Dorothy Kline on Nov. 24, 1949, in Lodi. George first worked in sales and then was an estate caretaker at Kuehn Crest for many years.
George got his driver’s license really early in life so he could drive the milk delivery truck in the morning before going to school. George loved being in the outdoors, whether he was hunting or fishing. He loved snowmobiling and had a team of 5 men that would travel and race together. He also had a passion for dogs, especially poodles.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy; his daughter, George Ann (Steve) Jones of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Tammy (Kraig) O’Brien of Sun Prairie, Jimmer (Chris) Hook of Land O’ Lakes, and Shannon Hook of Lodi; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ethan O’Brien, Walker Hook, Benjamin, Sarah, Zachary and Nathaniel Kuehn; and four brothers, Robert Hook of Madison, Wayne (Alice) Hook of Baraboo, Richard (Sandy) Hook of Englewood, Florida and John (Carolyn) Hook of Fitchburg. George is further survived by other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James “Jim” Hook; and his brother, Bill.
A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
If desired, memorials may be directed to George’s family.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family, to make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
