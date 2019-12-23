George John, 90, King

KING - George M. John, 90, of King, formerly of Pardeeville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at King Veteran’s Home.

He was born Oct. 11, 1929, in Montello, the son of Walter and Louise (Coarken) John. George graduated from Montello High School in 1947 then joined the U.S. Navy to proudly serve his country. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Tomlinson on Oct. 8, 1960, in Oxford.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoyed watching his son, Carey race in Wisconsin Dells and playing horseshoes.

Survivors include his children, Neal (Bobbie), Carey (Tammy), and Kathy; grandchildren, Samantha, Grace, Ben, Brandon, and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Carlos and Arianna; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth; brothers, Edward “Bert”, Francis, and Charles “Bud”; sister, Amy; and step-mother, Clara Zink.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Wayne Schwanke officiating. Burial will be held at Pacific Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.