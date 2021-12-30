 Skip to main content
George, Karen M.
George, Karen M.

PORTAGE - Karen M. George, 73, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born on Aug. 9, 1948, in Portage, Wis., and is the daughter of Donald and Wilma (Bartels) Pfuehler. She worked for Caterpiller, Inc., as a parts planner. Karen enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, watching both movies and the Green Bay Packers or Wisconsin Badgers. She loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren; her sense of humor and wit always made her family laugh. Karen was very talented and has written beautiful poetry.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Ashley) George and their children, Grace and Sophie Gierszewski, and Anthony George and his daughter, Alannah; brother, Donald E. (Pamela) Pfuehler; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald C. and Wilma Pfuehler.

Inurnment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Portage, Wis., in the spring of 2022.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Tivoli Community for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

