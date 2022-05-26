June 30, 1939—May 6, 2022

SCHAUMBURG, IL—Committal Services for George Kenneth Evans will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Visitors Center no later than 1:45 p.m. for 2:00 p.m. service to be held at the committal shelter within the cemetery.

A veteran of the US Army and Merchant Marines, George worked for Sandvic Steele, SOO Line Railroad and retired from American Airlines after 40 years of service. A graduate of University of Illinois, he played hockey in the semi-pros, an avid Chicago Blackhawk fan and was an avid New York times crossword puzzle solver. He was very close to his AA family which meant the world to him.

George is the cherished son of the late John and Edith Evans nee Porter; loving brother of the late Jack, Horace (the late Muriel), Grace, Albert, Bobby, Beatrice, Fred (the late Thelma), George and Donnie (Jeanne); dear uncle of Jimmy, Bobby (Linda), Jr., Joann Harren, Donna, Diane (Doug) Dakin, Donnie, Jr., Gary and Darren; great uncle of Doug, Jr. and Stacey. He will also be missed by his two caregivers and close friends, Kristen and Kelly Paul, who cared for him the last six years.

Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory Streamwoodchaumburg. (630) 289-8054.