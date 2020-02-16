George L. Lytle, 69, Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE - George L. Lytle, 69, of Pardeeville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was born June 1, 1950, in Blue Island, Illinois, to Robert and Ruth (Stromberg) Lytle.

On June 27, 1982, George married Linda Jeffries. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, scuba diving, sausage making, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, of 37 years; son, Aaron (Ivory Lenius); step-daughter, Jeannie (Shane) Holden; eight grandchildren, Huxley, Kyndel, Alex, Kalyn, Kolin, Lilley, Levi, and Kiley; brothers, John (Susan) Lytle, Robert (Cheryl) Lytle, and Richard Lytle; sisters, Ruth (Ken) Bahr, and Carolyn Rice.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-daughter, Deborah Bartnicki.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Grasse Funeral Home; 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at North Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Grasse Funeral Home, and again from 12 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.