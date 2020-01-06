George Posthuma, age 93, of Waupun

George proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Waupun American Legion Post 210. George was a lifelong area resident in Waupun. George was a skilled carpenter and he and his sons built numerous homes in the Waupun area. George was employed as a guard at Waupun Correctional for 28 years until he retired. Following retirement, George worked at West Main Lumber and The National Bank of Waupun. George and Betty also enjoyed traveling seeing many areas of the United States and Europe. George was an active member of First Reformed Church in Waupun serving as an elder. He was also an avid sports fan, watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers. George also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing and watching. George was also a member of the local country club.