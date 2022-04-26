Oct. 24, 1944—April 23, 2022

BARABOO—George Raymond “Butch” Puckett Sr., age 77, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday April 23, 2022 at his home. Butch was born October 24, 1944 in Patch Grove, WI to parents George and Myrtle (Sutton) Puckett.

After finishing high school, Butch joined the Air Force in May 1965. He worked as a carpenter for most of his career. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

On December 25, 1982 he married Dora Ann Puckett. They were married for 36 years, until Dora passed on August 19, 2019.

George is survived by his children: Paula (Jerry) Hansen, George Raymond “Clint” (Kim) Puckett Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers: Terry (Fay) Puckett, Dustan (Debbie) Puckett, Richard Puckett; and sister, Rett (Ali) Odet Allah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora; parents; infant son, Jerry Lee Puckett; as well as several siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.

A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A burial will follow the service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Sauk.