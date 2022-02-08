BEAVER DAM—George W. Monthie, 61, of Beaver Dam passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Country Villa Assisted Living in Pulaski.

George was born the son of Robert and Loretta (Fuller) Monthie on June 15, 1960. He was a graduate of Sun Prairie High School. George was married to Arlene Buchmann on June 16, 1989 in Juneau, WI. George was employed with Edith’s in Beaver Dam, employed with a cleaning company in Beaver Dam and delivered the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen. George had competed in the Wisconsin Special Olympics. He will be remembered as a very friendly person.

George is survived by his mother Loretta (Ervin) Karl of Beaver Dam; two brothers: Robert Monthie of Beloit and James Heiman of Madison; step-siblings: Tim, Tammy, Vicki, and Tracy; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert; his wife Arlene in 2007; grandparents: Vera Cooper and Alfred Fuller; and uncles: Keith and Kenny Fuller.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date and inurnment will take place at Stone Cemetery in Burnett.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.