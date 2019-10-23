NEW LISBON - Georgeann E. Jacobson, 72, of New Lisbon, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. Georgeann was born May 13, 1947, to George and Evelyn Elsing in Camp Douglas, Wis. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Gary H. Jacobson on March 15, 1969. They had many adventures over the course of their 38-year marriage, traveling all over the world. The military brought them to Panama, Germany not once but twice, Washington, Texas, New Mexico, Alabama, and eventually back to Wisconsin. She had many jobs during this time working at Toro, Target Bluff Gift House, and Kwik Trip but one job she always took pride in was being a homemaker and mother. She loved to cook, bake, sew, paint, and quilt. She saw the beauty in things where most did not to create new things out of old like rugs and purses from plastic bags and rags.
She is survived by her son, Gary (wife Arlene) Jacobson of Riverview, Florida; daughter Michele Bemis of Tomah; and grandchildren, Lilianeth Jacobson and special friend Jamar Johnson, Gary Jacobson, Brianna Bemis and fiancé Cody Dwyer, Bobby Bemis, Braden Bemis, Benny Bemis, Jacob Pangborn, Joshua Pangborn; and many special friends and other family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn Elsing; all of her brothers, Arland, Darwin, and Robert; her daughter, Jennifer Jacobson; and an infant son.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Ruetten will officiate. Burial will be in the Camp Douglas Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
