Georgeson, Heidi Jo

ELIZABETH, Ill. - Heidi Jo Georgeson, age 54, of Elizabeth, Ill., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wis., with family by her side.

Heidi was born on Aug. 8, 1967, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. She had an idyllic childhood growing up with her brothers, grandparents and many cousins and friends. One of her favorite teachers was Mrs. Gaedke, who also taught her dancing lessons for eight years, which she loved.

Heidi graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1986. She participated in several sports and earned four letters, which she was very proud of. Heidi graduated from UW-Stout in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in merchandising. She worked for the Farm & Fleet organization in management for many years. She loved working in the antique store where she had a booth she named "Mad as a Hatter." Heidi loved and collected many books. She always had time for a game of canasta or Balderdash. Her great-nephew, Tristan, loved beating her at Wisconsin-opoly! Heidi enjoyed vacations to Hawaii and Thailand, but her very favorite spot was Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo.

Heidi was a gift from God. She had a gentle spirit, a beautiful smile, and an infectious laugh. She will remain in our hearts forever.