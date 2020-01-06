Georgia Ann Lueptow, age 77, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac surrounded by her loving family. Georgia had been residing in Fond du Lac at the home of her daughter and son in law, Roxanne and Earl Booth.

Georgia was the first patient of UW Madison to receive the Lung Volume Reduction surgery on Feb. 13, 1995, for emphysema and lived many years beyond what the doctors predicted.

A Celebration of Life for Georgia will be held at the Crosswalk Community Church (W9654 Beaverland Parkway, Beaver Dam, Wis.) on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Visitation will take place at the church starting at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Schaub officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the service. The family will have a private burial in the spring at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

