Georgia Ann Lueptow, age 77, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac surrounded by her loving family. Georgia had been residing in Fond du Lac at the home of her daughter and son in law, Roxanne and Earl Booth.
Georgia was the first patient of UW Madison to receive the Lung Volume Reduction surgery on Feb. 13, 1995, for emphysema and lived many years beyond what the doctors predicted.
A Celebration of Life for Georgia will be held at the Crosswalk Community Church (W9654 Beaverland Parkway, Beaver Dam, Wis.) on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Visitation will take place at the church starting at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Schaub officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the service. The family will have a private burial in the spring at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Georgia was born the daughter of Robert Lee and Joan Lucille (Vonnie Prest) Gilmore on Aug. 25, 1942, in Beaver Dam. She attended Beaver Dam High School and graduated through a GED program. She was united in marriage and later divorced to Forrest Emkow; and her second husband, Ronald Lueptow. Georgia worked for many years at Weyenberg shoe factory in Beaver Dam. She was a Certified Nurse Aide at Humboldt General Hospital in Winnemucca, Nev., Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, and also worked part time at the Beaver Dam Care Center.
Georgia will be remembered for many things; but mostly, her caring and giving heart. She cared for others during their time of illness, took them to the store and appointments. Georgia was “grandma” to the children of several friends, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school to the children in her church and was a volunteer with Special Touch Ministries.
Georgia will be deeply missed by her five children, Rex Lueptow of Beaver Dam, Roxanne (Earl) Booth of Fond du Lac, Randal (Barb) Lueptow of Manitowoc; twin daughters, Renee (Danny Crabtree of Calif.) Lueptow of Randolph and Rae Ellen (Joel Randall of Minn.) Lueptow of Randolph; one sister, Patricia Rowe of Mo.; six half-brothers and sisters, Lisa Schweiger of Beaver Dam, Vickie Plautz of Horicon, Robert Gilmore, Jr of Va., Alan Gilmore and Brian Gilmore of Iowa, Dawn Rudy of Horicon; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents;her brother, Jim Gilmore; half-brother, Michael Gilmore; half-sister, Andrea Boden; and her grandson, Ryan Higley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local hospice foundation in memory of Georgia.
