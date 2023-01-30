Apr. 22, 1954—Jan. 27, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Georgia L. Fields, age 68, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Visitation will be at Harvest Evangelical Free Church in Beaver Dam on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Services will follow at church on Saturday beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Yops officiating. Burial will be at Stone Cemetery in Burnett.

Georgia Lynn Pilsner was born on April 22, 1954 to Al and Vera (nee: Neuendorf) Pilsner. On April 20, 1979, she was united in marriage with Richard Fields in Juneau, Wisconsin. Georgia was an avid wrestling fan and loved Hulk Hogan. She also loved Elvis Presley as well. She was an animal lover and always had pets in her home. Georgia enjoyed canning and loved things hot and spicy. She also enjoyed making baby quilts and gave many of them to her nieces and nephews. Georgia was a member of Harvest Evangelical Free Church

Survivors include many nieces and nephews; three sisters-in-law: Alice Fields of Beaver Dam, Lorinda Farnsworth of Columbus, and Caroline Gotchy of Sheboygan; other relatives and friends. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dick in 2018; an infant son, Michael Lee Pilsner; two brothers: Roger Pilsner and Bill Pilsner; an infant sister, Jane Pilsner; and her pets who were like children to her. Her dogs: Cooper, Candy, Jake, Shilo, Buddy, Peggy, Queenie, and Libby; and her cat Rusty.