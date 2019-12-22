Georgia Lueptow, 77, Beaver Dam
OBITUARIES

Georgia Lueptow, 77, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Georgia A. Lueptow, age 77, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. A full obituary to follow.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

