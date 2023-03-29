May 19, 1943-March 23, 2023

BARABOO—Gerald A. Kokesh, age 79, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo.

He was born on May 19, 1943, in Lodi, WI, the son of Albert Kokesh and Helen (Glazeman) Kokesh-Horton.

Jerry was a 1961 graduate of Lodi High School. He married Pamela Sue Farnsworth on Sept. 15, 1962, in DeForest.

Jerry was employed as a meat cutter for Kroger’s Grocery in Lodi before joining Oscar Mayer. He then became a steamfitter retiring from Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Jerry was never seen without his loving, devoted dog, “Sammy”. He loved being outdoors, gardening, hunting and cutting wood. When his children were young, Jerry was a youth baseball/softball coach and scout leader. He and Pam enjoyed traveling to see the country, but he loved most spending time with his family.

In addition to Pam, his wife of 60 years; survivors include his sons: Michael (Angela), and Stephen (Corinne); his daughters: Amy (Mark) Kamrath, and Sarah Evers; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; his two sisters: Diane (Dean) Slark, and Donna Horton; three brothers: Robert (Bonnie) Kokesh, Kenneth (Nancy) Kokesh, and David (Michelle) Horton; his sister-in-law, Lillian Kokesh Busch; and other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Stephen Kokesh; and his father and mother-in-law, John and Doreen Farnsworth.

In honoring Jerry’s wishes, there will be no funeral service, but a celebration honoring Jerry will be announced at a later date.

“Well Pam Sue, time to head up on the hill.”

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

(608) 592-3201