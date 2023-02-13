Aug. 6, 1949—Feb. 4, 2023

BLACK RIVER FALLS—Gerald “Jerry” Alvin Miller, 73, of Black River Falls, (Beaver Dam/Fox Lake), passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023.

Jerry was born the son of Roland and Maralyn (Krahn) Miller on August 6, 1949. On August 7, 1974, he was united in marriage to Donna Rose Schwanke, his wife of over 48 years.

He began his career at MEC in Mayville and lived on Fox Lake for many years. He and his wife and daughter, Tara moved to the opposite side of the lake to start a new adventure, owning and operating Miller’s Resort on Chief Kuno Trail. Jerry loved the people he met while behind the bar, selling bait, plowing driveways, and taking folks’ pontoons in and out of the lake over the years.

As most know, he was a man of many talents and few words. Grumpy “Jer” was hard to read, but would give the shirt off his back to help anyone.

Jerry loved to hunt, fish, and ride his motorcycles.

After the sale of the resort, he and his wife moved to Montello, WI, then later built their forever home back in the woods in Black River Falls.

Jerry had many jobs throughout his life: MEC in Mayville, Hooper, Wright and Asplundh, and Owner-Operator of Miller’s Resort. He eventually accepted a position with the State of Wisconsin, teaching inmates metal furniture at Waupun Correctional, then transferred to New Lisbon and Jackson Correctional where he eventually retired from.

Jerry and Donna enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, Lake Michigan fishing with great friends the “Sunderlands” and family. Most know that getting Jerry to leave his Black River sanctuary was often like pulling teeth, but he’d always be willing to help friends and family trim trees and make firewood. His daughter Tara would have him in Montello once-in-awhile to put up trim and do woodworking projects.

Jerry was also blessed with an amazing group of friends over the years to share in hunting, riding motorcycles and wheelers, cutting wood and just shooting the breeze with while enjoying a cocktail.

His wife and daughter would like to thank his special friends for being such a big part of Jerry and their lives over the years: Vic, Sr. (Kathy) Sunderland, their children and grandchildren, Ellen Sunderland, Jeff Lauterbach and Lyle (Donna) Leplinski. Please know there are so many others who made Jerry’s life memorable that are not mentioned. The family cherishes all who have reached out in his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of Black River Falls; and daughter, Tara Miller of Montello; step-daughter: Laurie (Dennis) Zemp of Marquette, WI; stepsons: Tim (Yvonne) Bath of Fox Lake, Andy (Barb) Bath of Cambria; aunt, Lucille Burbach of Beaver Dam. Jerry is further survived by beloved nieces, nephews, and other cherished relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Delores and brother-in-law, Edward Buss, and great friends: Steve (Chili) Sunderland and Judy Lauterbach, Arnold (Choke) Grams, and many other cherished friends over the years.

Per Jerry’s wishes, there will not be a visitation or funeral for him. The family will be having a Celebration of Life on a later date to be announced. Family and friends please email bruiserfreds@gmail.com with your request to send future information if you wish to attend.

Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral & Cremation Care of Weyauwega is serving the family.