Gerald E. “Ger” Klusendorf, 83, Mauston

MAUSTON - Gerald E. “Ger” Klusendorf, age 83, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 20, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.
Gerald was born June 24, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois the son of Carl and Annette (Stadelman) Klusendorf. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961, He married Andrea (Nan) Johansen on February 3, 1962. Ger enjoyed Nascar, traveling, drinking beer and spending time with family and friends, making the rounds.
Ger is survived by his son, Keith (Barbara) Klusendorf; daughter, Kathryn (Tom Carr); 3 grandsons, Justin, Kyle, and Cade Klusendorf; sister, Barbara (Richard) Grossart and brother Allyn (Pat) Klusendorf. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Andrea (Nan).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter at W5096 WI-82, Mauston, Wisconsin.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com."608-253-7884
