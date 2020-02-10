Gerald Eugene Baldowin, 87, Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE - Gerald Eugene Baldowin, 87, of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.
He was born October 16, 1932, in Muskegon, MI, the son of Urbano and Lydia Baldovin. He attended elementary and high school in Hurley Wisconsin, graduating in 1950. Gerald served his country in the U.S. Navy from October 1950 until being honorably discharged 1954. Most of his service was aboard the USS Witek. He attended UW Superior from 1954 until graduation from 1958. Gerald spent the majority of his professional career as a Nursing Home Administrator, first at the Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI, and then at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena until his retirement. In 1992, Jerry received the distinguished Service Certificate presented by the the Wisconsin Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, Inc. and members of WAHSA Region II. He was united in marriage to Linda Goeltz of Superior, WI, on February 13, 1960.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a member of St. Faustina Catholic Parish in Pardeeville. Gerald enjoyed hunting and fishing, cooking, watching the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers, bowling, gardening, and watching and feeding the birds. He especially loved going to family sporting events and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Linda of almost 60 years; three sons Anthony (Anastasia) Baldowin of Pardeeville, Joseph (Erika) Baldowin of Spring Green, and Daniel Baldowin of Sun Prairie; one daughter Elizabeth Baldowin of Sun Prairie; seven grandchildren Ashley (Bob) Achterberg, Alicia (Jeremiah) Casey, Nicole (Jesse) Sweet, Alexis Baldowin, Jack Baldowin, Christian Doland, Seth and Ellianna Duellman; 6 great-grandchildren Hudson, Chase, Graiden, Lydia, Olivia and Isla; sister Judith Young, and brother Michael (Bernadette) Baldowin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson Anthony Urbano; one sister Mary Lou Swanson and two brothers-in-law Douglas Swanson and Gerald Young.
Mass of Christian Burial with full military honors will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Faustina Cathollic Parish in Pardeeville with Father Mark Miller presiding. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arborist Foundation. Gerald will be laid to rest at Central Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery in King Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)