Gerald Eugene Baldowin, 87, Sun Prairie

He was born October 16, 1932, in Muskegon, MI, the son of Urbano and Lydia Baldovin. He attended elementary and high school in Hurley Wisconsin, graduating in 1950. Gerald served his country in the U.S. Navy from October 1950 until being honorably discharged 1954. Most of his service was aboard the USS Witek. He attended UW Superior from 1954 until graduation from 1958. Gerald spent the majority of his professional career as a Nursing Home Administrator, first at the Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI, and then at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena until his retirement. In 1992, Jerry received the distinguished Service Certificate presented by the the Wisconsin Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, Inc. and members of WAHSA Region II. He was united in marriage to Linda Goeltz of Superior, WI, on February 13, 1960.