RIO - Gerald Francis “Jerry” Jevens, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Oct. 2, 2019. He and his family lived in Windsor, Wis. throughout his childhood. In 1950, they moved to Rio, where he graduated with the class in 1954. Jerry served in the U.S. Army for two years, where he played football, played in the Army Band, and was a paratrooper. This experience led to a hobby of flying light weight planes. He worked as a union bricklayer in the Madison area and throughout Wisconsin with Monona Masonry, for most of his working life. He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio. Jerry married Janet Price on July 11, 1959, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and woodsman, and his love of the land led him to purchase acreage west of Rio, where he built a home and raised a family with Janet.
Jerry was a devoted husband and father, as well as a great role model for his boys, exposing them to the outdoors, as well as his love for the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. He kept active throughout his life, helping friends and family many times when needs arose, and volunteered with Janet in Guatemala for construction of a schoolhouse after he retired.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Price); sons, Christopher, Curtis (Kristy), and Andrew (Tess); brother, Lowell (Arita); four grandchildren, Christopher’s children Ashli (Jordan) Volk and Jordan (Quinn) Jevens, Curtis’s children, Kiera Jevens and Carter Jevens; and two great-granddaughters, Jaelynn Rae Jevens and Thea Clare Volk. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother, Gladys; and great-grandson, Jerry Allen Jevens.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio with Rev. Ann Walsvik officiating. Inurnment will follow at Ohio Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
