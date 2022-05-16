Jan. 6, 1945—May 2, 2022
COLUMBUS—Gerald G. “Jerry” Kirchberg, age 77, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. He was born on January 6, 1945 in Beaver Dam to Carl and Evelyn (Neuman) Kirchberg. He was married to Laureen “Laurie” Krueger on May 15, 1965 at Lost Lake and together had four children.
Jerry was born and raised on a dairy farm in Fountain Prairie; the third oldest of 11 children. He graduated from Fall River High School in 1963. Jerry had many talents/jobs during his lifetime. He was the manager of the Columbus Coop feed mill. He was an AI technician for local farmers. With his wife and children, he ran his own dairy farm for 23 years until health issues forced him to change careers. In his late 40’s, he attended MATC and earned a degree in Small Engine Repair. After graduation he and Laurie started Kirchberg Repair, where they developed many friendships over the years. Jerry enjoyed all things outdoors; gardening, flowers, trees, and birds. He knew what they were and how to grow them. Jerry enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and deer hunting with his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends that were a part of deer camp. He loved taking family trips and made it a priority even with farming, shop responsibilities and health issues. He loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting and school events. He was a strong supporter of local clubs, an original member of the Fall River Booster Club, including facilitating the original Fall River High School football field. Jerry enjoyed family gatherings where he could catch up with his siblings, nieces and nephews. There was always a lot of laughs, kidding around, and an occasional euchre game. Jerry took great interest in watching his family work his fields, plant and harvest crops. Jerry was a man of few words and great wisdom. He taught us the importance of hard work, problem solving, laughter, family, and respect. Jerry will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Laurie, of Columbus; his four children: Jodi (Bill) Cox of Virginia Beach VA, Dawn (Roger) Kaminski of Columbus, Jeffrey (Roxann) Kirchberg of Columbus, Toni (Bret) Christenson of New Berlin; twelve grandchildren, Elizabeth “Lizzy”, Veronica “Roni”, Victoria “Tori” and William Cox, Matthew (Rachel) Kaminski, Rachel (Derek) Gensch, Riley Kaminski, Joshua, Brady and Levi Kirchberg, Mitchell and Abigail Christenson; three great grandchildren, Kubly and Behrett Kaminski and Easton Gensch. Jerry is further survived by his siblings, Darlene Oelke of Van Dyne, Virgil “Butch” (Pat) Kirchberg of Columbus, LeRoy (Chris) Kirchberg of Fall River, Barbara Leutermann of Shorewood, Marlene (Dale) McCaffery of Fall River, Sharon (Jim) Schumann of Fall River, Donna (Marc) Hatzinger of Fall River, Carol (Greg) Kast of Randolph, Mary Beth (Mike) Stange of Burnett; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Kirchberg of Columbus, Linda Krueger of La Crosse and LuAnn (Rick) Weigel of Hobart IN, and brother-in-law, Larry (Sandra) Krueger of Colorado Springs CO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn Kirchberg; a brother, Bill Kirchberg, two brothers-in-law: Gordon Oelke and George Leutermann, a sister-in-law, Nancy Kirchberg, two nephews: Scott Kirchberg and John McCaffery, a niece, Rebecca Kast, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Larry and Gladys Krueger.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus. Fr. Grant Thies will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River.
We would like to thank all those at St. Mary’s Hospital that took such wonderful care of Jerry.
Please share your online condolences with Jerry’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
