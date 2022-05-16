Gerald G. "Jerry" Kirchberg

Jerry was born and raised on a dairy farm in Fountain Prairie; the third oldest of 11 children. He graduated from Fall River High School in 1963. Jerry had many talents/jobs during his lifetime. He was the manager of the Columbus Coop feed mill. He was an AI technician for local farmers. With his wife and children, he ran his own dairy farm for 23 years until health issues forced him to change careers. In his late 40’s, he attended MATC and earned a degree in Small Engine Repair. After graduation he and Laurie started Kirchberg Repair, where they developed many friendships over the years. Jerry enjoyed all things outdoors; gardening, flowers, trees, and birds. He knew what they were and how to grow them. Jerry enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and deer hunting with his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends that were a part of deer camp. He loved taking family trips and made it a priority even with farming, shop responsibilities and health issues. He loved attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting and school events. He was a strong supporter of local clubs, an original member of the Fall River Booster Club, including facilitating the original Fall River High School football field. Jerry enjoyed family gatherings where he could catch up with his siblings, nieces and nephews. There was always a lot of laughs, kidding around, and an occasional euchre game. Jerry took great interest in watching his family work his fields, plant and harvest crops. Jerry was a man of few words and great wisdom. He taught us the importance of hard work, problem solving, laughter, family, and respect. Jerry will be greatly missed by many.