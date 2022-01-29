BARABOO—Gerald “Gerry” A. Rau, age 86, of Baraboo, also known as GAR to many co-workers and friends, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, after several years of battling with COPD and folicular lymphoma.

Gerry was born on September 6, 1935 in Baraboo, the son of Arthur and Mildred (Meyer) Hillmer Rau. He was a 1953 graduate of Baraboo High School, and proudly served his country in the United States Army from February 1954 to February 1957. Gerry was united in marriage to Nancy L. Wilda on May 31, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, where he currently still is a member. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2020.

Gerry was employed at Flambeau Plastics for 25 years, then began his own company RAUCO, and continued his extraordinary talent as a Thermoplastics Mold Designer until his retirement. Many people in this field of design believed he could “see” around corners.

Gerry also had a “blessed gift” from our Lord for artistic work with wood carvings (birds, walking sticks and wooden wall sculptures), and oil paintings, pencil sketch art and acrylic paintings. His accomplishments and artistic talents are seen and touched by many people worldwide.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Rebecca (Richard) DeMars of Baraboo; and brother, Eugene (Mickey) Rau of Baraboo. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek and the entire staff at SSM Health and Hospice for the care given to Gerry. Also, a special thank you to Roy Luther and Jim Hauge for their friendship over the years and keeping in touch with Gerry during his last months.

Per Gerry’s wishes, a private Cowboy Style graveside service will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, with military rites provided by the Baraboo Veteran’s Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Clare Hospice House. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.