NECEDAH—Gerald Henry Spirek M.D., age 85, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, February 19, 2021. He was born December 30, 1936, in Chicago, IL to Louis and Eleanor (Kohler) Spirek.

Jerry attended Wright College and DePaul University for his pre-med studies. He went on to receive his medical degree from Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, IL in 1962. He enlisted in the United States Army from 1963-1965 where he served as a General Medical Officer at Fort Leonard Wood. He later became Chief Pathologist and Director of the Lab at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, IL. from 1976-1990. He completed his career at the V.A. Medical Center and Mile Bluff Medical Center as Lead Pathologist after a move to Wisconsin.

Jerry spent his career in the medical field working mainly in pathology. He was, also, an instructor of Pathology and served as a director, inspector and Chief of Staff over his vast career. He served on numerous boards and councils over the years.

Gerald was united in marriage to Patricia Marie Cocot on June 27, 1959 at St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. He was a dedicated husband and father and well-loved by many who knew him. He enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a lover of classical music, an avid gardener and wonderful craftsman who created spectacular dollhouses for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Jerry enjoyed spending his younger years caring for the horses and taking his family to Pinto horse show competitions. He was a devout Catholic who prayed the Rosary with his wife and family every night.

He is survived by his sons: Paul Spirek of Madison, WI and Kevin Spirek of Necedah, WI; daughters: Pamela (Michael) Zolondek of Mauston, WI and Letitia (Marcelo) Spirek-Algrain of Dunlap, IL,; grandchildren: Juliana, Rose (Ian), Nicolas and Laura; one great grandchild, Wyatt; brothers: Larry (Jeanine), Henry, and Denny (Mary Lee); a sister, Mary Lou; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; a sister, Marillyn and his brother, George.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Chapel with a rosary to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Necedah. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery in Necedah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home in Necedah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.