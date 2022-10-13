Aug. 22, 1930—Oct. 11, 2022

FRIESLAND—Gerald “Jack” Wiersma, age 92, of Friesland died peacefully at home under the loving care of his wife on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Mr. Wiersma was born on August 22, 1930 on the home farm near Cambria the son of Sam and Effie (Smits) Wiersma. He attended Portage Prairie School.

Jack was united in marriage to Sylvia Ann De Jager on Sept. 30, 1955 at East Friesland. They just celebrated their 67th Anniversary.

He was a lifelong farmer and a lifelong member of the Friesland Reformed Church where he served as a Deacon. Jack was a Christian man who attended church regularly and deeply loved his family.

He found great joy in his grandchildren and played many games with them when they were young, and really enjoyed all their church and school activities and games. Jack loved all music, enjoyed Christian concerts at the Fireside, Bill Gaither music and concerts and always loved the farm, driving tractors and doing chores.

Jack will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife Sylvia of Friesland, WI; his two children: Melanie Wiersma Langsdorf of Rio, WI and Kevin (Shelley) Wiersma of Cambria, WI; three granddaughters: Ashley (Alex) Ralph of Houston, TX, Courtney Wiersma (fiance, Ethan Libke) of LaCrosse, WI and Brittany (Manuel) Ramirez of Fall River, WI; six great-grandchildren: Liam and Ellie Ralph, Nellie and Lynnie Libke, Carmine and Ada Ramirez; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ted (Pat) De Jager of Cambria, WI, Len (Doris) Cupery of Cambria, WI and Ken (Elaine) Homan of Waupun, WI; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Nellie Herringa, Rev. Wally (Gerri) De Jager, John (Wilma) Westra, Harry (Grace) De Jager, Pete (Joanne) Cupery, Mary Homan and Dick (Marge) Cupery; four nephews: Loren De Jager, Phillip, Edward and Terry Herringa; and one niece, Emma De Jager.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at the Friesland Community Church with Pastor Darrin Vant Hoff officiating. Burial will follow in the Friesland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the Wiersma family. www.kratzfh.com.