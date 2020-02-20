Gerald “Jerry” Edward Hewitt, age 82, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his residence.

Jerry was born in Baraboo on Feb. 21, 1937, the son of Howard and Ruth (Feltz) Hewitt. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School and a veteran of the United States Army serving his country during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Jerry was employed at Badger Ordnance Army Ammunitions Plant. He had a love of country music and enjoyed lending a helping hand to his neighbors when needed.

Survivors include his four children, Dawn Jenkins, Susan Dailey, Cory Hewitt, Jason Kieffer; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Peggy, Helen, Dorothy, Evie; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Robert; three sisters, Ellie, Dee, and Audrey; and a niece, Sandy Fulcer.

A Memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo.