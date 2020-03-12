Gerald “Jerry” Schears, 66, Waupun,

Jerry was born March 22, 1953, to Dick and Margaret Pater Schears. Jerry graduated from Waupun High School then was employed at Brenner Tank in Fond du Lac. Later he worked at Modern Pole Builders doing construction work. On April 29, 1989, he married Rita Stark in Beaver Dam. Jerry then went to work for RuMar in Mayville doing fabrication work. When he turned 50 he wanted a more meaningful career and enrolled in taxidermy school and did that until he retired. Jerry loved hunting, being in nature, and helping people. He and his wife Rita were in many archery leagues together. He loved spending time with family and friends as well as traveling. In later years Jerry and Rita loved gardening for the birds, butterflies, and bees in the backyard.