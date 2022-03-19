April 1, 1941 - March 14, 2022

BLACK RIVER FALLS - Gerald "Jerry" T. Sandberg, 80 of Rio, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at Agrace Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 1, 1941 in Black River Falls, the son of Thomas and Katherine (Mitchell) Sandberg.

Jerry attended and graduated from Black River Falls High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy serving from 1959 to 1963 and is member of the Rio American Legion and Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was united in marriage to Judith, December 15, 1973 and they were blessed with two children. In 1970, Jerry and Judy bought a farmette outside of Rio. Jerry was employed as a machinist for the Ball Corporation for many years. He had a gift for all things mechanical from a young age. He could fix, build, or improve anything, from modifying a car for a friend who lost the use of his legs from polio to building a sleigh from old snowmobile parts for the grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; daughter Melissa (Jon) Durst; son Mitchell (Melissa) Sandberg; grandchildren: Tyler and Owen Durst and Emily Sandberg; sisters: Jean Smith, Julie (Al) Ruiz, and Rebecca Wermes; brother-in-law, Gary Shankey; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jackie Shankey; and brother-in-law, Don Smith.

Memorial services with full military honors will be held Saturday, March 26 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with Rev. Jack Way officiating. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of choice.

You've worked so hard, it's your turn to rest. Love you Dad, see you later.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.