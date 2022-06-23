March 28, 1945—June 20, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Gerald “Joe” E. Braker, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will follow on Monday at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Randy Wells officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Gerald Eugene Braker was born on March 28, 1945 to Benjamin and Susan (Anderson) Braker. He was united in marriage with Karen Dauman on September 24, 1966 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Joe provided for his family by working 48 years at Kirsch Foundry in Beaver Dam and made many friends along the way. He was an all-around good guy; he was always there to lend a hand and could be counted on by others. Joe enjoyed travelling with Karen on trips which included Las Vegas and Missouri. He also enjoyed staying close to home at Leipsic Tavern shooting the breeze with locals and making sure he was “in the know”.

The most important thing to Joe was his family, especially his grandchildren. From giving rides to attending their activities, Joe was always there for them.

Joe is deeply missed by his wife, Karen; children: Teresa (David) Ptaschinski and Matt (Janice) Braker, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Nicholas (Halle) and Tyler (fiancee, Kory Falk) Ptaschinski, Alexander, Katelyn and Christopher Braker; sister, Susan Butterbrodt of Burnett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mary Larson, Gail Tiedt, David and Betty Dauman, Mike and Judi Dauman, Sue and Dale Drunasky, Brian and Michele Dauman, and Lisa and Greg Stacey; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents; grandson, Brendan Braker; and brothers and sisters; Bernard, Art, Lucille Miller, Kenny, Betty Lininger, Marion Freber, Joyce Eager, and Mildred Schmitt.

