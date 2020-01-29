Gerald Joseph Trudell, 78, of Madison

Gerald Joseph Trudell, age 78, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Saturday morning, Jan. 25th, 2020, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. at around 1:30 a.m. Gerald was the third born of his siblings in Escanaba, Mich. on Dec. 11, 1941.
The beloved grandfather, father, husband, brother and friend to many was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harriet M (Cheverette) Trudell and Lloyd W. Trudell; his siblings, Arleen J. Trudell, Elaine J. Trudell, Marilyn R. Trudell, James D. Trudell; and his brother-in-laws, George W. Harper and Richard J. Schwarten.
Gerald was survived in life by his siblings, William J (Emily) Trudell, Baraboo, Shirley A Harper, Sun Prairie, Janet M. (Duane) Crandall, Beaver Dam, Patricia A. Russell, Baraboo, Judith M (Tony) Manicki, Marshfield, Sharon L. Berry; Susan I. Norton, Prairie du Sac, and Adrian R. Trudell, Green Bay.
You have free articles remaining.
He was also survived by his wife, Betty Jo Trudell, Lake Delton; daughters, Susan (Steven) Schmidt and Teresa (Roger) Aderhold); his first wife, Judith (Schwarten) Murphy, Fort Myers, Fla., mother of Gerald's children, Rory J Trudell (Kelly, sons Jacob, Dylan), Cary W. Trudell (Barbara, son, Randall), Bradley J. Trudell (S.O. Sarah Parpart, sons, Dalton, Gavin), Jeffrey J Trudell (Jaynee, daughters, Megan, Abby, Quinn), and Brenda L. Trudell (Chris Kazda, daughter Margeaux).
As a boy, Jerry liked playing baseball with his siblings and collecting baseball cards. As a young man he was a fan of classic country music and polkas. During his middle years, he collected many vehicles and enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends. He often played euchre during the many family get togethers he took part in. Later in life he loved spending time with his children, his grandkids and his wife, as well as watching wildlife in their yard, especially deer and birds.
As a youth, Jerry worked the Okee Snack Bar in Okee, Wis. and the Sauk Prairie Dairy in Sauk City, Wis. Later he worked at Gus Asp in Escanaba, Mich. He retired from Badger Army Ammunitions Plant after more than 40 years of service. Upon retirement he continued to work very hard on the many projects he pursued until the day of his untimely passing. Now he rests, forever at peace.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the First United Church of Christ, Sauk City, Wis. Burial in Prairie du Sac Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, Wis.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)