BEAVER DAM - Gerald "Jerry" "Jer Bear" L. Hampton, age 74 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hillside Manor.
Jerry was born in Flint, Michigan on April 8, 1945, the son of Raymond and Mary Hampton. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and on April 26, 1969 he was united in marriage to his wife Judy Cupery at the United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam. Jerry loved reading and playing cards, and he adored spending time with his children and grandchildren. An avid Badgers and Brewers fan, he enjoyed watching sports. In his younger years, he liked to hunt and fish. Jerry was a member of the American Legion Post #146, AMVETS, and also Praise Assembly of God in Beaver Dam.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Janice (Robert) Setzer of Utah, Jennifer (Edward) Goss of Beaver Dam, and Jim Hampton of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Derek Setzer, Trevor (Lydia) Setzer, Kaitlin Keller, and Kalie Goss; great-granddaughter, Luci Setzer; siblings, Linda Best, Larry Hampton, and Randy Hampton, all of Michigan; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Douglas Best; mother- and father-in-law, Lois and Sydney Cupery; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Jerry will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Praise Assembly of God, 119 W. Maple Ave, Beaver Dam, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Randy Carey officiating. Inurnment will take place at Friesland Cemetery with graveside military honors.
If desired, memorials in Jerry's name may be directed to Praise Assembly of God in Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)