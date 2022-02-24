Gerald Lamont Mills

Gerald was born July 27, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to parents Marvin and Ruby Mills. Gerald married Dorothy Kubo on June 20, 1954 in Walker, Minnesota. Following their retirement they lived in Minnesota on Ten Mile Lake where they enjoyed many years of fishing and hosting family and friends. Later they moved to Waupun, Wisconsin to be closer to family. Gerald graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa in 1949 where he excelled in sports. He graduated from Drake University in Des Moines on a full track scholarship. He went on to earn his Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin Madison. Gerald worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections and later became a Federal Hearing Examiner with the Federal Parole Commission. In addition to his professional career he enjoyed woodworking which his children and grandchildren benefitted from. He also enjoyed working on and restoring his Austin Healey. He also had a passion for organic gardening. Gerald and his wife Dorothy were members of the Alto Reformed Church in Alto, Wisconsin. They loved their church family and especially enjoyed attending the Golden Lifer’s Group.