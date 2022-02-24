WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Gerald Lamont Mills, 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, died February 22, 2022 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
Gerald was born July 27, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa to parents Marvin and Ruby Mills. Gerald married Dorothy Kubo on June 20, 1954 in Walker, Minnesota. Following their retirement they lived in Minnesota on Ten Mile Lake where they enjoyed many years of fishing and hosting family and friends. Later they moved to Waupun, Wisconsin to be closer to family. Gerald graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa in 1949 where he excelled in sports. He graduated from Drake University in Des Moines on a full track scholarship. He went on to earn his Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin Madison. Gerald worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections and later became a Federal Hearing Examiner with the Federal Parole Commission. In addition to his professional career he enjoyed woodworking which his children and grandchildren benefitted from. He also enjoyed working on and restoring his Austin Healey. He also had a passion for organic gardening. Gerald and his wife Dorothy were members of the Alto Reformed Church in Alto, Wisconsin. They loved their church family and especially enjoyed attending the Golden Lifer’s Group.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Dorothy; four children: Jeff (Carol) Mills, Jim (Mary) Mills, Jan (Chuck) Drews, and Julie (Mark) Thompson; a sister, Patricia Celsi; eight grandchildren: Jeri, Chris, Courtney, Alex, Katie, Erin, Jackie and Nicole; and 11 1/2 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Ruby Mills; and a brother, James Mills.
Funeral services for Gerald Mills will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Kevin Van Wyk officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
