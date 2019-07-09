Gerald “Jerry” Roger Scharff
Age 85, of Necedah, Wis., passed away peacefully with family by his side at House of the Dove Hospice in Marshfield, Wis., on July 8, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1934 in Minneapolis, Minn., to the late William and Ida (Banish) Scharff. In 1953, he graduated from Minneapolis Vocational High School. He was united in marriage to Corinne Boisclair at St. Anne Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minn., on October 6, 1956.
Gerald earned his FAA Airframe & Powerplant licenses, and worked as an Aircraft Mechanic with Northwest Airlines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for nearly 20 years. He took pride in his career in aviation, and passed that interest along to his sons and grandsons. Gerald and Corinne moved to Necedah, Wis., in 1974. Gerald was employed by Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids as a machine operator at Rapids Division until his retirement in 1996. He thoroughly enjoyed rural life, nature and the outdoors. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, and bird-watching. Gerald was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where he was active in Knights of Columbus and the Rosary Guild.
Gerald is survived by his five children: Thomas (Sharon) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; Mary Ellen of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; Michelle (Jeffrey) Byrne of Verona, WI; John of Clinton, Ill.; and Therese (Matthew) McNally of Necedah, Wis.; 13 grandchildren: Christopher (Rebecca), Michael (Kari), Scott, and Eric (fiancée Lauren); Samantha (Zack) Koons, Steven (Caitlin), Patrick (Michelle); Sean, Mikayla, Andrew, Angelina, Myah, and Olivia McNally; six great-grandchildren: Ethan, Kate, Emily and Elizabeth Scharff; Eva Scharff; Carver Koons; and another expected in August. He is also survived by a sister, Marlene Uhlenkamp of Minneapolis, Minn.; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and in 2016, by his beloved wife of 60 years, Corinne.
The Scharff family extends a heartfelt thank you to Kristine and Carrie at Marshfield Clinic Heart Failure Department, and the very special staff and volunteers at House of the Dove Hospice, for their kind and compassionate care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Father Joseph Redfern will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated House of the Dove Hospice for memorial contributions.
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)