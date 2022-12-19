Jan. 14, 1934—Dec. 16, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Gerald T. Metzger, age 88, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Hillside Manor. Visitation for Gerald will be at St. Katharine Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Onildo Orellana officiating. Burial will be at St. Isadore Cemetery in Clyman.
Gerald T. Metzger was born on January 14, 1934 on a farm in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Rosalie (Thoma) Metzger. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1952. Gerry owned and operated a radio repair shop for 25 years. He also did welding and lathe work and then opened Metzger Bicycle Shop on 151 South of Beaver Dam and ran it for 23 years. He loved to ride bike and took trips to the Elroy-Sparta Trail several times. Gerald was a man who could fix anything. Even as his sight failed him, his skills never diminished. Gerald enjoyed music and played the piano, organ, violin and accordion; he could play almost any song by ear. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam and served as an usher for many years.
Gerald is survived by his nephews: Joseph Juettner of Beaver Dam, and Michael Metzger of Gilbert, AZ; niece: Geralyn Juettner of Milwaukee; a great niece: Alesia (Robert) Perkins; and their daughter Dawn, all of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; a great nephew: Evan (Jaren) Sturdevant Verser of Madison; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Blanche Juettner and Eugenia Metzger; and a brother: Merlin Metzger. Memorials may be made in Gerald T. Metzger’s name to St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
