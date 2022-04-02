 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald W. "Jerry" Hoffman

HORICON—Gerald W. “Jerry” Hoffman, 82, of Horicon passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Northview Heights in Juneau.

A visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family.

