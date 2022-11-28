July 28, 1940—Nov. 25, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Geraldine A. Voigt, age 82, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, November 25, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Visitation for Geraldine will be held at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Philip Heyer will officiate.

Geraldine was born on July 28, 1940 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Arnold and Florence (nee Ellis) Zieske. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1958. On June 13, 1959, she was united in marriage with Gerald “Mike” Voigt and together they raised three children, Jeffrey, David, and Kathryn. For many years, Gerry worked at Shopko and then Piggly Wiggly. She bowled for many years and enjoyed doing needlework that she shared with family and friends. She also enjoyed going to the casinos and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gerry was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Gerald “Mike” Voigt; her children: Jeffrey (Cheryl) Voigt, David Voigt, and Kathy Voigt (Wendy Roeber); three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers: Les (Louise) Zieske and Russ (Sandi) Zieske; a brother-in-law, Charlie Christian; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; her dear sister, Judy Christian; her brother and his wife, Jim & Lynette Zieske; her granddaughter, Allexis Stevens; and her beloved cat, Buddy.

Memorials may be made in Geraldine Voigt’s name to the Dodge County Humane Society.

